Bank of Ireland’s fraud team receives 10,000 calls over Christmas holidays

SOME 10,000 people called Bank of Ireland’s fraud support helpline over the Christmas holidays the bank has revealed.

“Bank of Ireland’s fraud prevention team received over 10,000 calls from customers during the peak holiday period –December 22 to December 29 – handling over 400 customer calls on Christmas day alone,” the bank confirmed in a statement this week.

“Over the holiday period, the busiest day for customer calls was 22 December with 2,375 calls received, followed by 23 December, 1,985 calls, and over 800 calls received on St Stephen’s Day,” they added.

The bank also received a high number of calls on New Year’s Eve, with the fraud prevention team fielding more than 1,650 calls.

A dedicated fraud support team is available for Bank of Ireland customers 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Áine McCleary, Bank of Ireland’s Chief Customer Officer, said “customers are at the heart of our business”.

“A core pillar of our current strategy is to build stronger relationships with them,” she added.

“We have launched a range of innovative products, including for children, mortgage customers, and those moving or returning to Ireland,” she explained.

“We have also focused significantly on financial inclusion and financial literacy and I’m proud that Bank of Ireland maintained its No.1 position in Ireland for financial wellbeing between 2023 and 2025.

“Later this year we will launch our new strategy, and our continued focus is on improving what it is like to bank with us, helping us build even stronger relationships with all of our customers in the years ahead.”