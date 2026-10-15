Beef processing firm will invest £15m to boost productivity

A LEADING beef processing firm in Northern Ireland will invest £15m into its operations to boost productivity.

The Foyle Food Group confirmed this week that it will be upgrading production at its Omagh site.

The investment will see the company introduce new technology and automation to improve how it processes, packs and delivers beef products.

The cash injection will also support its Foyle Futures programme to develop future leaders across the business.

Founded in 1977, the company produces premium beef products for customers in Britain and Ireland and has operations in both countries.

The investment in new production equipment will “improve efficiency in beef production, enhance product quality and consistency, reduce energy consumption and strengthen the company’s ability to access markets” a spokesperson for the firm explained.

“This investment is an important step in the continued evolution of our Omagh operations,” Foyle Food Group CEO Terry Acheson said.

“As one of the largest dedicated beef processors in GB and Ireland, it will allow us to invest in new technology and equipment, helping us improve efficiency, maintain high standards of product quality and better meet the needs of our customers,” he added.

Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald visited the firm’s Omagh offices as the investment was announced.

She confirmed a £2.9m grant from Invest NI to support the firm’s project.

“Foyle Food Group is one of our leading agri-food businesses and a major employer in the west,” Minister Archibald said.

“With Invest NI’s support, this investment will help the company modernise its Omagh operations, introduce automated warehousing and packing equipment, and improve production processes across its facilities,” she added.

“It’s also excellent to see it invest in skills development across the business.

“This will help new and current employees gain the knowledge needed as the company invests in new technology and strengthens productivity to remain competitive.”

Mr Acheson said the support of Invest NI has been “instrumental” in helping them accelerate their plans.

“With its support, we’re also able to invest in our people by developing our Foyle Futures programme and wider skills development to build leadership, technical and operational skills,” he said.

“This, coupled with the seven new jobs being created across our Omagh facility, will be vital to our business as we continue to grow and adapt.”

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