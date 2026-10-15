Ireland pledges to use ‘voice and influence’ to protect human rights globally

IRELAND has pledged to use its “voice and influence” to protect human rights after being elected to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council.

The election took place at the UN headquarters in New York this week, where it was confirmed that Ireland’s three-year term will begin on January 1, 2027.

“I wish to thank the member states of the United Nations for the overwhelming support they have shown Ireland’s candidacy,” Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee said.

“This election reflects Ireland’s long-standing commitment to promoting and protecting human rights, supporting the United Nations multilateral system and upholding international law,” she added.

As the main inter-governmental body responsible for the protection and promotion of human rights, the UN council currently has 47 member states which are elected by its General Assembly.

“Ireland will take up its seat on the Council at a difficult time,” Minister McEntee said.

“We are seeing devastating conflict and systemic human rights violations in many parts of the world. International law, the multilateral system, and the broad human rights framework are under unprecedented pressure.”

She added: “I have made clear that protecting and defending human rights and the international legal order are core pillars of Ireland’s foreign policy.

“Ireland’s membership of the Human Rights Council at such a critical time is a key element of this.”

Ireland has confirmed five priorities for its membership of the Council.

These are supporting the role of civil society and human rights defenders; continuing to champion women’s rights and gender equality; defending the rights of LGBTIQ+ persons globally; bringing renewed attention to the fundamental right to adequate food; and maintaining a strong focus on the rights of persons with disabilities in conflict.

“I look forward to the next three years, where Ireland will use its voice and influence to promote and protect the universality of international human rights law and to stand up for the most vulnerable and marginalised,” Ms McEntee said.

When Ireland’s membership begins in January it will mark its second term on the Council. The nation previously held membership from 2013 to 2015.

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