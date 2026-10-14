Gardaí assessing credibility of threat emailed to schools across Ireland

GARDAÍ say they are 'assessing the contents and credibility' of a threatening email sent to schools across Ireland today.

The email was received with schools closed to pupils on Wednesday due to public sector strikes.

The Department of Education and Youth has said it was made aware that 'a number of schools received a threatening email'.

"The Department has consulted with An Garda Síochána regarding this matter," it added.

"An Garda Síochána has advised that any school that has received this email should ring 999 and report the threat to An Garda Síochána and cooperate fully with any garda instructions.

"The department communicated this advice to schools and boards of management, management bodies and unions."

The statement added that the Department will continue to monitor the situation but expects schools to continue operating as normal unless advised otherwise by gardaí.

A statement from gardaí said the force was 'aware of a communication that has been sent to a number of educational establishments today'.

"Gardaí are currently assessing the contents and credibility of that communication," it added.

"Gardaí are engaging with a number of educational establishments."

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