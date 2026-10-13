Taoiseach offers ‘thoughts and prayers’ after four people die in Waterford house fire
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Taoiseach offers ‘thoughts and prayers’ after four people die in Waterford house fire

TWO children are reportedly among four people who have died in a house fire in Waterford.

A man and a woman have also died as a result of the blaze, which broke out at a home in the Birchwood Estate in Waterford City at around 5am this morning.

A further two children are reported to be receiving treatment in hospital for “critical injuries”.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the fire, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

“An Garda Síochána and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at a domestic residence in Waterford City,” they said in a statement.

“As this is an ongoing evolving incident An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide any further detail,” they added.

Speaking outside Government buildings this morning, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said “our thoughts and prayers are with anybody who has lost their lives” in the fire, and to “all who were affected”.

He added: “We think of the first responders who are at the scene and ask everyone to give space to them to deal with what clearly is a very worrying and deeply disturbing situation.”

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See More: Fire, Taoiseach, Waterford

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