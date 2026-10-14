Ten Minutes with Duke Special ahead of his Sligo Live appearance

DUKE SPECIAL will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album Songs from the Deep Forest with a concert at Hawk’s Well Theatre on Thursday, October 29, as part of Sligo Live. The Belfast musician will perform the album in its entirety, alongside favourites from his back catalogue. Celebrating its own 21st anniversary, Sligo Live runs from October 17 until November 1, 2026.

Otherwise known as Peter Wilson, Duke brings a distinctive blend of theatrical flair, literary influences and unconventional instrumentation to his music. His career has ranged far beyond recording and touring, taking him into theatre, television and collaborations with major arts institutions.

He was also commissioned by New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to write songs inspired by photographs for an exhibition, and composed the music and lyrics for a musical adaptation of The Velveteen Rabbit, which premiered at Belfast’s Lyric Theatre in March 2025.

What are you up to?

I am currently working on a new Duke Special album. It’s being produced by my friend, Paul Pilot, who also produced Songs from the Deep Forest. I’m also preparing for a lot of touring over the next two months to mark the 20th anniversary of the Deep Forest album

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Hearing an orchestra playing always moves me, I think partly due to there being 60 plus people on stage, all involved in this shared endeavour to communicate something beautiful.

Which musician or singer or band has most influenced you?

Ah, there are quite a few. Early on it was The Beatles, Van Morrison, trad music, old hymns, my sisters, my mum.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

I am about to start listening to some songs by the wonderful songwriter, Ciaran Lavery.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

I love Donegal, West Cork, the Saul area around Downpatrick, Tollymore Forest Park in Co. Down.

If your friends were going to give you an award, what would it be for?

Silliest hair?

Which of your hobbies would you say is number one for you?

Music blurs from work into a passion for me, so probably that. I do love reading, cooking (though not very good) and I would like to get back to badminton. Is walking the dog a hobby?

In the very unlikely event of musicians being told they were no longer welcome in Ireland, where would you go?

It would never happen. If it did, the rest of Ireland would come with us.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

Strangely, Les Miserables stayed with me for a long time after I read it. I have no interest in seeing the musical, though I know a lot of people who would.

Which piece of music would make you get up and leave a party?

My Way, possibly and I Gotta Feeling.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Integrity.

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

Both please.

Pantomime or opera?

Opera

What’s best thing about where you live?

The people.

. . . . and the worst?

Orange vs Green.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

It’s not about me.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My Trina, and my three princes.

Full festival details are available at SligoLive