Irish stars line up as filming begins on new festive flick

A HOST of Irish stars have been announced among the line up for a new festive film.

Dubliners Fiona Sinnott and Joe Savino both feature in The Santa Express, a new Christmas movie currently filming in York and North Yorkshire.

They star alongside the film’s producer Daniel Coll, pop icon Toyah Willcox and Doctor Who star Peter Purves, who plays Father Christmas in the production.

Savino, who plays the character Rutherford in the film, played Liam Coghlan in all six series of the Irish drama Ballykissangel.

His screen credits also include The Crying Game, Braveheart, The Last of the High Kings, Dalziel and Pascoe and Chicago Fire.

Dublin-born actress and vocalist Sinnott plays Charlotte.

Her stage career includes the Baroness in The Sound of Music at the London Palladium and productions of Sunset Boulevard, Guys and Dolls, Aspects of Love and Les Misérables, while televisionwork includes Fair City, The Tudors and The Clinic.

Irish-British actor Coll leads the Christmas adventure as Bob Browning.

Known to television audiences as DI Frank Blackmore in Emmerdale, his credits include The Crown, Coronation Street, Gentleman Jack and Braveheart.

His theatre career includes playing Enjolras in Les Misérables and playing one of the dads in the original West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical.

“Written by Dave Thorp, The Santa Express follows Bob Browning into a magical adventure involving elves, steam trains and a family rediscovering love, belief and the true meaning of Christmas,” the film’s production team explains.

“With York’s historic setting and Yorkshire’s railway heritage, the film combines comedy, romance and family adventure with a strong thread of Irish charm,” they added.

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