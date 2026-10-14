Gardaí say people in community know who carried out Waterford arson attack that claimed four lives

GARDAÍ have said there are people in the community who know the identity of those responsible for carrying out an arson attack that claimed the lives of four family members.

Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum, 12, and Jayden, 9, died in the attack on their home in Birch Avenue, Birchwood, Waterford City shortly after 5am on Tuesday.

Two other children, aged 14 and 6, remain in a critical condition in hospital.

After announcing on Tuesday that gardaí had launched a murder investigation, Garda Chief Superintendent Anthony Pettit appealed again today for anyone with information to come forward.

"An Garda Síochána believes that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown and that the fire was started deliberately," he said.

"There are people in the community who know the person or persons who carried out this arson attack in which four people have been murdered."

'Difficult to comprehend'

Tributes have been paid to the family since the tragic events of Tuesday morning.

Soccer club Johnville FC, with whom Callum played, said Kim and Philip English 'were familiar and friendly faces around our club'.

"It is incredibly difficult to comprehend that a family we knew so well has been taken from us in such tragic circumstances," it added.

The club has suspended all club activities as members 'come to terms with this unimaginable loss'.

Ursuline Preschool in Waterford described how devoted the parents were to their children.

"We first met Kim and Philip English 11 years ago, at the beginning of their children's school journey," it said in a statement.

"Since then, as their family grew, so did our connection with them. The English family have been a very big and important part of Ursuline Preschool.

"Kim and Philip's strength and resilience to advocate for their children was admirable. And their love abundantly clear.

"The children, well they taught us more than we could ever teach them.

"It is the biggest privilege to be a part of a child's early years. We are so proud that the English children are part of our school family, and we are so grateful that Kim and Philip allowed us be part of theirs."

'Shocked, stunned and angry'

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin councillor John Hearne, who knew the family, said 'everything has changed forever'.

"Everyone is shocked by the murder of Kim and Philip English and their two children. I knew Philip and his father well," he said.

"I went to Birchwood today to stand in solidarity with the community and the extended English family and friends.

"We pray the injured children recover as soon as possible. But we know everything has changed forever."

He added: "People are shocked, stunned and angry and rightly so but should do nothing to add to the upset of the family. But we need to catch the people who murdered innocent people last night."

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing to anyone who has information on the multiple murder and arson attack to speak with investigators.

In particular, gardaí wish to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Birch Avenue, Birchwood between 4.30am and 5.30am on Tuesday, October 13.

They are also urging anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the vicinity of Birchwood, or the adjoining roads, from between 4.30am and 5.30am on Tuesday to make it available to investigators.

The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300.

Information can also be provided via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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