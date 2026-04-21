Irish Wagyu steak launches in Canada in ‘rare development’ for beef exporters

IRISH Wagyu beef is now available in Canada, marking a ‘notable step’ for exporters.

Bord Bia, Ireland’s food board, launched the meat in Canada this month, making it the only market in North America where Irish Wagyu is available.

Originally from Japan, Wagyu is a breed of cattle known for producing beef with higher levels of marbling.

In Ireland, the beef is produced by specialist farms, typically through cross‑breeding Japanese Wagyu genetics with Irish-bred cattle.

Waterford headquartered Dawn Meats, which is one of Ireland’s largest beef processors, was on hand to help launch the product in Toronto on April 16.

“Irish Wagyu beef is produced and processed in close partnership with our specialist farms and its launch in Canada reflects demand for Irish steak where quality and consistency are highly valued, particularly in high-end hotels and restaurants,” Dawn Meats CEO Niall Browne said.

“Dawn Meats is committed to sustainably producing high-quality, nutritious and great-tasting grass-fed beef products,” he added.

“We consistently strive to achieve high standards for our customers, and we are thrilled to launch this product to the Canadian market.”

Canada has been designated a market of 'increased priority for Ireland’, with food and drink exports worth €164m being sent there in 2025.

The nation is Ireland’s 12th largest food and drink export market and the fourth largest outside the EU.

Most recent estimates suggest Ireland exports over €21m worth of meat to Canada each eyar, with beef being the main category.

Bord Bia’s Global Business Development Director, Shane Hamill said the Wagyu launch highlights the “importance of Canada as Ireland looks to broaden its export base”

“The launch of Irish Wagyu to Canada represents a notable step for Ireland’s beef sector and reflects growing interest in Irish steak among international buyers,” he said.

“It also shows the beef sector’s ambition and reflects Ireland’s commitment to the Canadian market, particularly important during this time of international trade volatility and market uncertainty,” he added.

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