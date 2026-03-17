Vogue Williams ready for action as Dublin St Patrick’s Parade set to get underway

VOGUE WILLIAMS is ready to take her place as the Grand Marshal for the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin.

The annual event gets underway in the capital this afternoon, and London-based Williams is in town to lead proceedings.

The Dublin-born star, a podcaster and television presenter, was described by the parade organisers as “a figure who embodies the spirit of contemporary Ireland and brings an infectious energy, warmth and authenticity to this role”.

Williams, who is married and has three children with British reality tv star Spencer Matthews, said it was a “huge honour” to be asked to be the grand marshal at the 2026 event.

“Growing up in Dublin, St Patrick’s Day has always been a special time for me and leading the parade through the city is something I’ve always dreamed of," she said.

“I’m delighted with the theme of roots this year, as I will talk up my home country and what I love about being Irish any time I get the chance.”

She added: “It’s going to be such an incredible day of celebration, and I’m really looking forward to sharing it with people from home and from the Irish community around the world.”

This morning, as she prepares to lead the parade, she said she is proud to be Irish as “I just think we’re deadly".

"We just are, and we annoyingly gravitate towards each other as well."

She added: “Even in London, I’ve got my group of Irish friends; you go away, you’re looking for an Irish bar.

“We all just love hanging out with each other, and I just think you meet an Irish person, and you’re bound to have a good night.”

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