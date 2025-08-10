Co. Antrim firm lands contract to build surgical centre at London hospital
Co. Antrim firm lands contract to build surgical centre at London hospital

Street view of the planned Guy’s Elective Surgical Centre

A FIRM from Co. Antrim has landed a contract to build a new surgical centre at a hospital in London.

McLaughlin & Harvey has been appointed as the main contractor on the project at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital in the centre of the English capital.

The proposed Guy's Elective Surgical Centre will include six new theatres, facilitating additional surgical capacity to treat more patients.

"With a history of delivering sustainable and considerate healthcare facilities across the UK that enhance the experience for patients and staff, McLaughlin & Harvey is well positioned to support the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust to deliver this project," said Paul Griffen, Managing Director of McLaughlin & Harvey.

The eight-storey building will significantly improve patient and staff experience by enabling the Trust to deliver planned surgery in a modern, purpose-built facility.

Working alongside architects Ryder, the project is designed to optimise the flow of patients and staff.

Building work is expected to begin in the summer of 2026 and be completed by the end of 2028.

Providing healthcare facilities has been a key facet of McLaughlin & Harvey's business since it was formed in Belfast in 1853.

Its first healthcare project was completed in the city in 1875 with the construction of the Hospital for Skin Diseases.

More than 140 years later, it delivered the groundbreaking Omagh Hospital Primary Care Complex in Co. Tyrone in 2017.

The first facility of its kind in Britain, it brought together a range of primary, secondary and community healthcare services in one location.

Other major McLaughlin & Harvey projects across Ireland include the redevelopment the Guinness Storehouse in 1904, the construction of the DeLorean factory in Dumurry in 1980 and the Gobbins Coastal Path reconstruction in Co. Antrim in 2013.

The company established its first office outside Ireland in London in 1905 and currently has six offices across Northern Ireland, England and Scotland.

