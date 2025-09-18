Laing O’Rourke appoints new director of strategy at ‘pivotal time’ for firm
LAING O’ROURKE has appointed a new director of strategy and transformation to its Europe Hub.

The international firm, which was founded in London by Mayo-born brothers Ray and Des O’Rourke in 1977, has announced Victoria Pomarnevska will take on the role.

Victoria Pomarnevska has joined Laing O'Rourke (Pic: Laing O'Rourke)

Ms Pomarnevska joins the business from her role as strategy and planning director at British Gas.

“Laing O’Rourke’s purpose-driven desire to change the construction industry makes this an exciting place to work,” she said of her new appointment.

“I am thrilled to be playing my part in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in service of humanity.”

Peter Lyons, Managing Director of Laing O’Rourke’s Europe Hub, said he was “delighted” to welcome Ms Pomarnevska to the firm.

“I’m delighted Victoria has joined Laing O’Rourke,” he said.

“She joins our Europe Executive Committee (EEC) at a pivotal time and her experience will be key to maintaining our focus on building certainty and resilience.”

He added: “Victoria will work closely with Glenn Sheedy as he transitions formally to his new role in the business of Director, Strategic Programmes (UK) where he will continue to drive forward our new delivery paradigm.

“I want to thank Glenn for his stewardship in clearly defining our strategic priorities in support of Deliver 2025. It’s terrific that he will now take this expertise on to the work he is doing in Strategic Programmes.”

