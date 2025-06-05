Deliveroo launches drone delivery service in Dublin

DELIVEROO has launched a new drone delivery service in Dublin.

The food delivery platform has teamed up with the global drone firm Manna, which was founded in Dublin, to provide the service in Blanchardstown.

The trail initiative will cover a 3km radius in the Dublin 15 neighbourhoods, with food from leading local restaurants flown to customers in as little as three minutes.

Currently customers can order from the likes of Musashi, WOWBurger, Boojum and Elephant & Castle, although Deliveroo is aiming to expand the service to more restaurants and also launch grocery and retail deliveries within the next six months.

Bill Lang, owner of Musashi, said the firm was "delighted" to take part in the pilot.

“We have been serving up authentic sushi for years but never thought we'd see it in the sky, delivered to peoples’ doorsteps by drone," he said.

"Musashi is delighted to extend our partnership with Deliveroo to drone deliveries, helping us to reach even more customers in the Blanchardstown area."

Deliveroo has confirmed it will use the initial trial weeks of the service to assess how drones can “help serve suburban and harder to reach locations", with the ultimate aim of unlocking new customers through super-fast deliveries which "complement" its existing rider network.

“Our mission is to bring local neighbourhood favourites to as many people’s doors as possible, and constantly raise the bar on the experience and service we provide - so I’m thrilled to launch drone deliveries in Dublin today,” Carlo Mocci, Chief Business Officer at Deliveroo, said this morning.

“We’re excited to explore how drones can help us reach new customers, complementing our existing rider model and if successful, the prospect of expanding drone deliveries across Ireland and into other markets,” he added.

Dubliner Bobby Healy, who is CEO and Founder of Manna Air Delivery, said his firm was “proud” to partner with Deliveroo on the project.

“Air delivery is fast, clean, and safe, offering a new avenue for local businesses to reach more consumers,” Mr Healy said.

“Manna Air Delivery is proud to partner with Deliveroo, a platform trusted by top local restaurants and eateries, to bring this innovative delivery experience to customers,” he added.

Manna, which has already completed over 170,000 delivery flights in the Dublin 15 area, will operate the drones, which are continuously monitored by a dispatcher when in use.

Under the new scheme Deliveroo’s drones will be deployed from Manna’s local delivery hub, flying at speeds of up to 80 km/h.

Upon arrival, the drone hovers and gently lowers the food to the ground via a secure, biodegradable tether.

Customers will need to pinpoint a safe drop off, typically a driveway, front or back garden, when making their order.