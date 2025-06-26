Dublin cocktail artist named Ireland’s bartender of the year

A BARTENDER in Dublin has been named Ireland’s best of 2025 following a competition held on Spike Island in Co. Cork.

Isadora Petinari, from 9 Below Bar in Dublin, was named the World Class Ireland Bartender of the Year 2025 at The World Class Ireland Finals 2025 which took place over two days earlier this month.

Following a hard-fought final, Ms Petinari triumphed over tough competition from fellow finalists Harry Broadhurst, of Cask in Cork, and Akram Bendjeddou, from Paladar, also in Cork, in what organisers described as “the ultimate test of cocktail artistry and hospitality”.

The first challenge of the competition asked competitors to create a cocktail which “utilised all five of the senses” using The Singleton of Dufftown Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Day two of the event saw the finalists given a small budget to create a "one-of-a-kind" Don Julio bar to serve their unique cocktails from - along with bespoke personalised menus to highlight their cocktail offerings.

Ms Petinari was selected as the winner and she will now represent Ireland at the World Class Global Finals in Toronto, Canada, this September, where she will compete against the world's best bartenders to be named World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025.

"I'm thrilled and honoured to be named World Class Ireland Bartender of the Year,” Ms Petinari said this week.

“The competition was incredibly tough – the talent across the nation is incredible and I’m so grateful for the support to date.

“I'm looking forward to representing Ireland in Toronto and giving it my all,” she added.

Cal Byrne, Head of Advocacy at Diageo Ireland, who organsied the competition, said the level of talent at the World Class Ireland final was” truly exceptional”.

“We were blown away by the creativity, skill and passion of all three finalists,” he added.

“Isadora's cocktail serves stood out, demonstrating a deep understanding of flavour, technique, cocktail artistry and the art of hospitality,” he confirmed.

“Roll on September in Toronto as we bring her to a global stage.”