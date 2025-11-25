Oisín Rogers set to receive Outstanding Contribution to Hospitality Award as Irish Post Awards return this week

HOSPITALITY expert Oisín Rogers is set to receive an Irish Post Award this week as the prestigious ceremony returns to London.

He will be honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Hospitality Award at the event, which takes place at the Grosvenor House Hotel this Thursday, November 27.

Born in Sligo and raised in Dublin, Mr Rogers has been based in London for more than 30 years, where he has run some of the capital’s most well-known pubs, including The Ship in Wandsworth and the Guinea Grill in Mayfair.

He is currently pub landlord at The Devonshire in Soho, which he co-founded together with Charlie Carroll and Ashley Palmer Watts.

The bar is one of the most talked about in London, proving a hit from the day it opened in November 2023.

Mr Rogers prides himself on being in the business of ‘making sure that people feel comfortable, happy, welcome and well looked after’, and this is apparent from the moment you enter The Devonshire.

Everyone from Ed Sheeran and Margot Robbie to Bono has been through its doors, which enclose a bar and restaurant that are both open seven days a week.

Oh, and there is the small matter of some very good Guinness being poured there too.

Venue: The Great Room, JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London

More information The Irish Post Awards