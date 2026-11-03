Guns and cocaine worth €2.5m seized in Dublin raid
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Guns and cocaine worth €2.5m seized in Dublin raid

GUNS, ammunition and cocaine worth an estimated €2.5m were seized in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau conducted searches in the North Inner City area under Operation Tara.

One of the guns seized in the raid (Pics: Garda)

“During the operation, three firearms, ammunition and cocaine with an estimated street value of €2.5 million, subject to analysis, were seized,” they confirmed.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of €2.5m was seized

“A number of mobile phones were also recovered,” they added.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, and a woman, aged in her 20s, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation.

They are being held a Dublin garda station.

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See More: Cocaine, Dublin, Guns, Raid

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