PSNI given more time to question man arrested on suspicion of Limerick woman's murder

POLICE in Co. Fermanagh have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman from Limerick.

On Tuesday, detectives investigating the disappearance of Carrie Mullane (Noonan) launched a murder investigation and arrested a 35-year-old man.

This afternoon, a court granted police an additional 36 hours to question him.

A spokesperson for the PSNI added that 'the investigation is continuing at pace'.

Ms Mullane is known to have arrived in Enniskillen by bus on Saturday, October 10 with a man known to her.

At around 9pm, she and her companion took a taxi from the bus depot on Wellington Road to an address in Trasna Park.

This was the last confirmed sighting of Ms Mullane and her movements from this point on are unknown.

There have been no confirmed sightings of her, nor has she been in touch with family or friends.

Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton said: "Family and friends of Carrie tell us that she is usually in almost daily contact with them and not hearing from her has caused them to fear something may have happened to her after she reached Northern Ireland."

'This news will be devastating'

It has been suggested that Ms Mullane may have travelled to the Derry area on Sunday, October 11, however police have been unable to find any evidence to verify this.

Concern for her wellbeing was reported to the PSNI by gardaí on October 29, at which point she was classified as a 'high risk' missing person and an intensive search was undertaken.

Police also carried out CCTV trawls, house-to-house enquiries, electronics analysis and interviews of potential witnesses to try to locate Ms Mullane and establish her welfare.

"These enquiries to date have not established her whereabouts and have led us to hold serious concern that Carrie may have been the victim of a violent crime and may in fact have been murdered sometime after her arrival in Northern Ireland," added DS Thornton.

"On that basis we have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of her murder.

"We know that this news will be devastating for Carrie's loved ones and we have sent two of our Family Liaison Officers to Limerick to meet with them and to explain what PSNI enquiries have led us to this point, and perhaps most importantly to provide them with support as they navigate what are likely to be some very difficult days ahead."

Police have appealed to anyone who saw Ms Mullane on the weekend of October 10 or at any time since then to contact them.

Anyone with any information about the circumstances of Ms Mullane's disappearance or what has happened to her is asked to contact police on 101 and ask for the Major Investigation Team.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.