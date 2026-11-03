Seven people rescued from home following arson attack

SEVEN people were rescued from a home in Dublin following an arson attack on the property in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on Clanbrassil Close at around 2.30am, Gardaí have confirmed.

All seven people, including two children, who were inside the property at the time managed to escape the blaze and were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the women in the house reportedly jumped out of a window in order to escape the fire.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a residential premises in Clanbrassil Close, Dublin 8 in the early hours of this morning," a spokesperson for the police force said.

“Five adults and two children were taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Enquiries are ongoing,” they added.

Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the blaze at around 2.20am this morning.

Five DFB units attended the scene and the fire was extinguished just before 6am.

Local Labour Party Councillor Darragh Moriarty said the fire was "absolutely shocking".

"It's a miracle really that no life has been lost," he told RTÉ News.

"People are shocked … It's such a tight-knit community. It's a really small estate, a couple of houses," he explained.

"It's absolutely horrific and I just think it's really, really important to commend the bravery of the neighbours.

"Without a second's thought, people did everything they could to try and help their neighbours get out of this absolutely horrific situation."

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