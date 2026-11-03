Sharon Shannon among artists leading Dublin’s New Year Festival

TRAD star Sharon Shannon is among the artists announced for Dublin’s 2027 New Year Festival.

The musician will take part in the three-day event which kicks off in the city on December 30 and runs until January 1, 2027.

It will also feature performances from Aaron Rowe, The Academic, Camille O’Sullivan and Grainne Duffy, KK Lewis and The Frank and Walters.

Revealing their plans today, Fáilte Ireland Director of Tourism Competitiveness and Sustainability, Orla Carroll said the event will “showcase the very best of Ireland's culture, live music and entertainment”.

“With Aaron Rowe headlining the Countdown Concert and The Academic leading the Midnight Matinee, alongside an exciting line-up of artists and events taking place across the city, this year's festival promises to be a fantastic celebration for the whole family to enjoy,” she explained.

“As a flagship event within Fáilte Ireland's Winter in Dublin programme, New Year's Festival Dublin plays an important role in attracting domestic and international visitors during the shoulder season, supporting local businesses and communities while showcasing the vibrant cultural experiences on offer across the city,” she added.

“Working with our partners in the Office of Public Works, we look forward to delivering an exciting three-day festival and welcoming visitors to Dublin to celebrate the New Year.”

Festival events will take place at iconic locations across the city, including Dublin Castle and Meeting House Square, as well as in various venues as part of the Guinness NYF Music Trail.

“The New Year’s Festival Dublin programme showcases the creativity, energy and atmosphere that make Dublin such a special place to welcome in the New Year,” Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Kevin Moran said today.

“The OPW is delighted to see the return of this festival for 2026/ 2027,” he added.

“With performances from some of Ireland’s most exciting artists, this three day festival will light up the city and offer an unforgettable welcome to 2027 for residents and visitors alike”.

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