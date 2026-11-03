Andrew Scott and Enda Walsh among Irish stars nominated for British Independent Film Awards

A HOST of Irish stars have been nominated for the British Independent Film Awards.

Released today, the nominees include Andrew Scott, for his role in Elsinore.

The biopic, which tells the story of Scottish actor Ian Charleson and his battle with HIV, received 12 nominations, including Scott’s nod for Best Lead Performance.

Irish actors Anthony Boyle, Daryl McCormack, and Lola Petticrew all feature in a Best Ensemble Performance nomination for Clio Barnard’s I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning.

The screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Kieran Goddard, has been written by Dubliner Enda Walsh, who is also nominated for Best Screenplay.

Clare Dunne is nominated for Best Joint Lead Performance for her role in The Education of Jane Cumming, while Irish cinematographer Piers McGrail has been nominated for Best Cinematography for his work on Everybody Digs Bill Evans.

Suported by Screen Ireland, the film is directed by Grant Gee and stars Bill Pullman, Barry Ward, Laurie Metcalf, and Valene Kane.

Irish filmmakers Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor have also been nominated for the Raindance Maverick Award for their film Act 3.

The winners will be revealed in London next month at a ceremony held at the Roundhouse in Camden on December 6.

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