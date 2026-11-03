Jamie Beamish’s return to London stage in Eugene O’Neill classic is ‘challenging, but exciting’

WATERFORD actor Jamie Beamish returns to London’s theatre district this month for the first time in more than a decade.

The actor, well-known for roles in the likes of Bridgerton and Derry Girls, plays Simeon in the Almeida Theatre production of Desire Under the Elms.

This week he told us what drew him to the production…

What are you up to right now?

Right now I’m sitting in a cafe in Kings Cross. I’m shortly going to get fitted for glasses as costume for the play I’m doing and I’m using this break in rehearsals to have a chat with ye.

You star in a new production of Eugene O’Neill’s classic Desire Under the Elms. What drew you to it?

I had performed at the Almeida Theatre before in The Merchant of Venice in 2015 and loved my time working there so to go back was a real bonus. When I met the director Ebenezer Bamgboye I found him to be a really interesting guy and someone I’d very much like to work with. Great part, great play. So, when the offer came in, I said sign me up!

How would you describe the story?

Our production takes place at the turn of the century in Louisiana and it’s about the Cabot family, their land and their terrifying patriarch. Two of his sons want to escape to the Appalachian Mountains but are kept on the family farm because they think it will eventually be theirs. Their half-brother believes that the land should be his because it was originally his mothers. Then when their father returns home with a new wife, much younger than him, all their expectations are thrown into turmoil.

How has director Ebenezer Bamgboye approached this version for the Almeida Theatre?

Ebenezer has adapted this and changed some of the dynamics of the original play. There is now a racial element that wasn’t there before. He is also injecting it with amazing music and movement, making it a telling of this story that you can only see in a theatre. Proper order.

You play the role of Simeon. Can you tell us about your character?

Simeon is the eldest son of Ephraim Cabot, our notorious patriarch. He’s hard-working, moral and earnest. There is a draw to the mountains for him because he’s a musician and that’s where the new music is happening. He believes that his hard work on the farm will pay off eventually. When that idea is shattered, Appalachia starts looking very attractive.

What has been most challenging about taking on this role?

He makes very few jokes! I’ve spent a fair amount of my career playing comedic roles and Simeon is very earnest. There’s a tragic side to him too. It’s great to mix it up and play against type. Challenging, sure, but I’m loving it!

First written in 1924, the play is over 100 years old. How does it translate for a modern-day audience?

Like I say, Ebenezer has adapted the original script so there are elements that will speak to a modern audience. But ownership of land is something that is still an issue in modern society and of course me as an Irishman can relate to that. At the end of the day though a good story is a good story, whether it was written in 1924 or 2026.

How does this piece compare to your previous stage work?

Every gig is different and that’s why I love this job. I have done Eugene O’Neill before, but this one is being told in a very different and super theatrical way and is all the more exciting for it.

You’ve also appeared in many hit films and television series to date – what were your highlights?

If I had to pick a highlight, it would be the fact that I’ve been lucky enough to work on three projects with Lisa McGee who wrote Derry Girls. That was the kind of series that comes along once in a generation. For all the Bridgertons and Billy the Kids in my career I really think that Derry Girls is the one that will last. The joy it gives people is amazing, but the show educates them at the same time as entertaining them. That’s Lisa’s genius. For her to want to work with me again and again? Ah I pinch meself.

What first drew you to a career in acting and where did you train?

I first went onstage in amateur musicals back in Waterford City, where I was born and bred. That’s where the bug bit me, and while I originally thought I’d be a music teacher in secondary schools, I found I wasn’t very good at that, so I went to London and trained at Guildford School of Acting in 1999/2000 and I still haven’t been found out yet!

Which actor most inspires you?

Dermot Crowley. He’s a London-based Cork actor that you may know as Idris Elba’s boss in Luther. I worked with him early in my career, and I’m still great friends with him. He’s had an amazing career. He elevates everything he’s in. I’ve never seen him give a bad performance and apart from all that he’s a lovely and caring man. He’s the actor I want to grow up to be.

You’ve spent time working with aspiring actors back in Ireland. What advice do you give them about making it in this industry?

Hold your nerve. The hardest part about being an actor is the not knowing. Not knowing when the next job is gonna come. But if you work hard, stay positive and hold your nerve, it will come. And maybe in a form that you don't expect. It’s a hard thing to do but when that clicks in your brain it’s there forever and will help you on the way.

What’s the best advice you have ever been given?

Hold your nerve. See above. That and remember that no gig is forever, so don't spend your wages like it is. Save for a rainy day. You’ll need it someday.

Rehearsals for Desire Under the Elms are well underway - how is it going?

It’s goin great! It’s intense and brilliant! We are busy as hell of course but with a play like this, with big epic storytelling and emotions, that’s when you laugh the most. Ya need to!

There are actors in the cast who are the most wonderful musicians, and while I’m a bit of a musician meself, I’m not on their level. But I do have a song I’m singing and playing in one of the scenes.

I did it for the first time in front of people the other day and I was SO nervous. I can’t tell ya! It went great though and I was delighted to get through it.

Then we did the scene again, and I could not for the life of me remember the lyrics anymore. I had total brain freeze. I think the shock of doing it in public for the first time had pushed em outta me head.

They were back the next day thankfully! The nerves never get any better no matter how long yer doing it.

How do you feel about opening this month?

Ah buzzin and nervous and everything in-between. This is my first play in London in 11 years. Bring it on.

Where is home in Ireland for you?

Waterford City. Top of the Town. I’m a true blue and where I’m from is a big part of who I am. You’d be surprised how many actors from Waterford are here in London. We punch above our weight. Up the Déise!

Will any family or friends be coming over to see the show?

I have friends coming over, so me couch and floor are gonna be full for a little bit. It’ll be great craic, but they have been warned that I’m having no sessions until Saturday nights. Sunday is me day off and this is not a show I’m gonna do with a hangover!

Where do you live now?

I have a little flat in Walthamstow which is a great part of town (and handy for the Almeida).

But I’m very lucky to have recently taken on the family home in Waterford, my Nan’s house which I partly grew up in.

I spend part of the year there and part of the year here.

After 25 years of the hard graft and mad life of being an actor I now have the best of both worlds. I’m glad I held me nerve.

Desire un

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