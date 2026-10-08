Currys marks 30 years in Ireland
Business

Currys marks 30 years in Ireland

CURRYS is celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of its launch into Ireland.

The British electrical retailer opened its first store on the Emerald Isle in Jervis Shopping Centre in Dublin in October 1996.

Formerly named Dixons and Currys PC World, there are now 16 Currys stores across Ireland, employing more than 600 people.

The firm marked its anniversary by launching a nationwide competition where three Irish primary schools will win €3k worth of technology each.

Students resentation Primary School George’s Hill in Dublin helped launched the celebration this month

“Turning 30 is a brilliant milestone for Currys in Ireland and we wanted to celebrate it by doing something that could have a lasting impact in communities around the country," Jaimie Cantwell, Head of Brand & Marketing at Currys Ireland said.

“Technology has changed enormously since we opened our first Irish store in Jervis Shopping Centre back in 1996, and it has also become an increasingly important part of how children learn and explore the world around them," she added.

“We know there are fantastic primary schools doing incredible work in every corner of Ireland, so we want to hear what makes your local school special.

"Tell us why they deserve a tech boost and they could be one of three schools receiving €3,000 worth of new technology.”

Students from Presentation Primary School George’s Hill in Dublin helped kick off the celebrations.

Elisa Lupa, MJ Fitzpatrick, Patrick Znidaric, Praney Pallapothu, Seynab Hassan and Rhyley Kane are pictured with General Manager at Currys Jervis Aidan Fleming.

Currys was first founded in Leicester in 1884 as a bike-building store.

See More: Anniversary, Currys, Ireland

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