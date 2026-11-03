London Irish community hosts fundraiser to support Galway man living with Parkinson’s
Community

London Irish community hosts fundraiser to support Galway man living with Parkinson’s

MEMBERS of the Irish community in London have organised a fundraising event to support a Galway native who is living with Parkinson's.

Jarlath Birmingham has been battling the disease for six years, but as his condition has recently worsened he has been unable to work.

His friends within the London Irish community have organised a fundraising event this weekend to help support him.

“Our friend and loved one Jarlath has been courageously battling Parkinson’s disease for six years,” they state.

Galway native Jarlath Birmingham's condition has worsened recently

“Due to the progression of his condition, Jarlath has been unable to work for the past six months, creating significant financial challenges for him and his family,” they explain.

The fundraising event is due to take place at the Claddagh Ring pub in Hendon from 4pm on Sunday, November 8.

It will include live music and a buffet and all are welcome to attend.

“Parkinson’s affects daily life in many ways, making simple tasks increasingly difficulty,” the organisers add.

“While Jarlath continues to fight with determination and strength, the loss of income has added enormous pressure during an already challenging time.”

Money raised through the event will be used to help Mr Birmingham pay household bills, medical and treatment-related costs and travel to and from appointments.

“No contribution is too small,” the organisers add.

“Your kindness and generosity will help ease the financial burden and show Jarlath and his family that they are not facing this journey alone.”

For further information on how to support the cause click here.

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See More: Fundraiser, Galway, Jarlath Birmingham, London

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