Family firms partner up to expand construction operations across Ireland

TWO family-owned firms have partnered up to expand construction operations and strengthen their presence across Ireland.

Newry-based builders merchants Murdock Group has joined forces with construction supplier SDG, headquartered in Armagh.

It is hoped the move will allow both companies to expand their reach into new sectors and regions, while adding further scale and strength to operations across the whole island.

"This partnership is about more than investment — it's about impact," said Karol McGuckin, Managing Director of Murdock Technical Solutions.

"We see huge potential in the specialist construction space, and SDG's deep expertise and reputation make them the perfect partner as we continue to expand our presence across Ireland."

He added: "SDG has built its success on strong relationships, technical excellence, and a customer-first approach — all values we share at Murdock Group.

"Together, we have the scale, the ambition, and the local insight to make a real difference in the market."

'Shared values'

Murdock Group includes Murdock Builders Merchants, Brooks Timber & Building Supplies, Murdock Civils, Murdock Roof Trusses, Cranwood Industries and Dublin Plywood & Veneer.

The firm already has outlets across Dublin and the North, with the addition of SDG bolstering its market strength while unlocking new commercial opportunities in complementary sectors.

The move marks a key step in the group's strategic vision for long-term, sustainable growth in the Irish market.

For SDG, the partnership will strengthen its existing position as a leading supplier of specialist construction products throughout Ireland and Britain.

The firm, which also has an office in Monaghan, will benefit from enhanced support and resources through the Murdock Group, enabling it to fast-track growth plans.

SDG will continue to operate independently under its own name, led by CEO Louise Skeath and the existing senior leadership team.

"This is an incredibly exciting chapter for SDG," said Ms Skeath.

"Murdock Group brings the strength and stability of a wider network, but just as importantly, they bring shared values and a deep understanding of the Irish construction landscape.

"This partnership creates huge opportunity, not only for our team, but for the customers and suppliers we serve."

History

SDG was founded in 1990 by Seamus Duffy, who remains chairman of the firm.

It works with manufacturers, contractors, engineers and designers, supplying key components that improve safety, enhance quality and drive efficiency at every stage of construction.

Murdock Builders Merchants was originally established in 1982 with the setting up-up of Newry Building Supplies.

Now boasting 14 builders merchants branches, two bespoke timber sites and a civils division, it is one of the leading suppliers of building materials and timber in the island of Ireland.