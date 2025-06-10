Irish chicken farmer stars in new M&S advertising campaign
Business

Irish chicken farmer stars in new M&S advertising campaign

AN Irish farmer is the star of a new advertising campaign launched by Marks and Spencer this week.

Monaghan man Malachy Traynor runs a chicken farm in Mullaghduff.

He is also an M&S Select Farmer, who supplies higher welfare, slower-reared Oakham Gold fresh chicken to the British chain.

“His chickens are fed a multigrain diet and are a unique, slower growing breed,” an M&S spokesperson explains.

“This allows them a much better quality of life, with more space to roam, enabling them to be more active and fully express their natural behaviours.”

Co. Monaghan based Oakham Gold chicken farmer Malachy Traynor, his mother Mary Traynor and M&S Food Ambassador Mark Moriarty (Pic: M&S Ireland)

Mr Traynor’s family farm, which is dedicated to animal welfare, has been supplying M&S with Oakham Gold chicken since 2022 – making them the first national retailer in Ireland to exclusively offer his premium, higher-welfare product.

His farm is the focus of the first instalment of M&S’s new Farm to Foodhall advertising campaign.

In it, M&S Food Ambassador Mark Moriarty visits M&S Select Farms across Ireland, to showcase how producers are delivering the “highest quality Irish produce”.

“It was a pleasure to visit Malachy at his farm in Monaghan, where quality meets tradition,” Mr Moriarty said this week.

“I got to see firsthand the care and attention that goes into raising Oakham Gold chicken and how important family is to the success of this farm.”

He added: “It’s farmers like Malachy that ensure that customers have access to top-quality products when they shop in M&S.”

Laura Harper, Trading Director for M&S Ireland and Northern Ireland, said their new campaign “champion the incredible work” of their farmers in Ireland.

“We are delighted to share the story of Malachy Traynor’s farm in County Monaghan, highlighting how his welfare-based approach guarantees our customers delicious tasting and trusted chicken every time,” she added.

“Whether it's higher welfare, slower-reared chickens from Irish farms, dairy products like artisan cheeses, or fresh fruits and vegetables grown on Irish soil, customers can enjoy the very best of what Ireland has to offer, sourced to highest quality standards of M&S.”

Watch the advert here...

