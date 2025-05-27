Irish entrepreneur receives international award for work which ‘preserves the planet’

AN IRISH businesswoman has received a global award for her commitment to the planet.

Dublin-based Tracy O’Rourke was the only Irish entrepreneur among nine international awardees to be presented with the 2025 Impact Award from the Cartier Women’s Initiative.

Ms O/Rourke, who is the founder and CEO of Vivid Edge, an Irish climate action impact company, received her award at a prestigious ceremony held at Expo 2025 in Osaka in Japan this week.

“It’s a huge honour for me personally and on behalf of our incredible team at Vivid Edge to have been awarded a 2025 Impact Award by the Cartier Women’s Initiative,” she said.

“It is a great privilege to be included among this group of inspirational female entrepreneurs who are driving social and environmental change around the world through their companies.”

She added: “At Vivid Edge we are on a mission to make it easy and financially rewarding for large energy users to decarbonise, bringing energy expertise, delivery capability and capital.

“In terms of impact, we estimate that the projects we have delivered to date for clients have avoided over 36,000 tons of carbon emissions, equivalent to planting over 100,000 trees and saved over 119 GWh of energy.

“Vivid Edge’s work is making measurable contributions to global climate goals, and we are proud to be delivering measurable impact contributing to a better future for people and the planet.”

Ms O’Rourke received her award in the Preserving the Planet category, alongside Kristin Kagetsu, of Saathi in India and Kresse Wesling, of Elvis & Kresse in the UK, who were awarded in the same category.

Each of the nine awardees receive a $100,000 grant to support their ongoing work.