Murphy annual report shows revenue up 13 per cent to £1.58bn as it marks 75th anniversary

CONSTRUCTION firm Murphy has today released its annual report for 2025, revealing revenue increased by 13 per cent to £1.58bn.

The firm, which celebrated its 75th anniversary in February, also saw group operating profit increased 8 per cent to £86.1m and ended the year with a record order book of £8.17bn.

CEO John Murphy said the success in its diamond year was a fitting tribute to his Co. Kerry-born grandfather, also called John Murphy, who founded the company in London in 1951.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of my grandfather founding our business, so it is fitting that we have delivered a year of progressive growth across the company," he said.

"I would like to thank all our colleagues, customers, partners and suppliers who have contributed to this performance."

Murphy reported a pre-tax profit of £102.4m in 2025, up 22 per cent, and closed the year with £412.4m of net cash, an improvement of £12m.

This was in spite of heavy investment including in Australia, where it expanded its operations with a 40 per cent stake in family-owned business Abergeldie.

The year also saw an increase in employment to 4,709, up from 4,060 in 2024 while 26.7 per cent of staff were from under-represented groups.

In 2025, the firm reached a 57 per cent reduction in carbon emissions against its 2019 baseline, exceeding its 50 per cent target.

It plans to invest £75m over the next five years in state-of-the-art, environmentally-conscious plant, equipment and vehicles.

Legacy

"We have continued to deliver world-class infrastructure across our core sectors and geographies in the period while also expanding our geographic reach into Australia, a new market for our business," said John Murphy.

"While mindful of potential market uncertainty, we look forward to the future with confidence as the sectors and geographies we work in require significant ongoing investments to support asset renewals, population growth, increased energy demand and sustainability targets.

"We are pleased to have entered the current financial year with a strong order book and net cash position which, coupled with our approach to contract selectivity, provides us with a strong platform for the future."

In the annual report, Mr Murphy added that his grandfather would be proud of how his legacy has been built upon.

"I think he would be very proud to see the business still going strong, but he was very forward-thinking — so he would want to ensure that we were looking to the future and making the most of all the opportunities that lie ahead," he said.

"He would also be excited about the talent that exists within the business and the potential of our colleagues to rise to the challenge and deliver the robust pipeline of work that we have."

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