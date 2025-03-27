Irish whiskey crowned ‘world’s best’ at global awards ceremony
AN Irish whiskey won a ‘world’s best’ title at a prestigious awards ceremony held in London last night.

Fercullen 15, from the Powerscourt Distillery in Wicklow, was crowned the World’s Best Grain at the World Whiskies Awards Global final held at the Waldorf Hotel.

The Fercullen 15-Year-Old Single Grain Whiskey made its way to the final after securing the title of Ireland’s Best Grain Whiskey in Dublin in February.

Fercullen 15 has been named World's Best Grain in the World Whiskies Awards

"Winning this award is a significant milestone for Fercullen,” Powerscourt’s Master Distiller Paul Corbett said following their win.

“It reflects our commitment to excellence and our passion for producing world-class whiskey,” he added.

“We are honoured to be recognised on such a prestigious platform and are excited to continue sharing our exceptional whiskey with the world."

Powerscourt’s Fercullen 15 is distilled from a mash of corn and malt, matured initially in first fill ex-bourbon barrels, some of which is then further enhanced in ex-Madeira casks to impart a depth of flavour and dried fruit spice.

“Grain whiskey is an often-underrated style of Irish whiskey, its softer notes and general sweet tones appeal to a wide audience and lends itself to finishing in exceptional casks like the Madeira we selected for this release,” Powerscourt’s Head of Brand and recent Whisky Hall of Fame inductee, John Cashman explained.

“We are thrilled to be named best in the world," he added.

