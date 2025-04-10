Irish workplaces guilty of ‘stealth job cuts’ according to report
Business

Irish workplaces guilty of ‘stealth job cuts’ according to report

A NEW report from Morgan McKinley Quarterly Employment Monitor has shown that Irish employers have been implementing ‘quiet redundancies’ in the workplace, with a significant impact on the Irish job market overall.

The so-called stealth cuts involve businesses not renewing contracts, ‘restructuring’ teams so that certain workers are laid off instead of redistributed, and what are known as ‘discreet workforce adjustments’, which do not at first appear in official Government unemployemnt and redundancy figures.

The study shows that this is likely down to a combination of global economic uncertainty caused by conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine, growing industry reliance on AI and market fears around the implementation of US tariffs.

There was a positive start to the year, with professional job opportunities in the first quarter of 2025 increasing by 2% year-on-year and by 7% quarter-on-quarter. Professional job seekers rose by 16% compared to the previous year, but decreased by 4% from the final quarter of 2024.

This initial optimism has been tested by candidate overreliance on AI tools, however, with employers showing more of a reulctance to stick with candidates who use the tecnhology openly. Trayc Keevans, Global FDI Director at Morgan McKinley, said of the trend: “Employers have raised concerns that AI-generated applications do not always accurately reflect the individuals encountered at interview.

“Reports of mismatches between CV content and candidate performance are becoming more common, placing greater pressure on screening processes and the assessment of authenticity.”

Despite all this, Morgan McKinley ultimately reports that its data is indicative of renewed hiring confidence, particularly among technology, financial services, and construction sectors.

“That said, employers are navigating a complex matrix of influences – from economic headwinds and evolving global regulation to the accelerating role of AI and shifting expectations around workplace culture.”

See More: AI, Irish Job Market, Morgan McKinley, US Tariffs

Related

Over 300 Irish firms exporting to US take government advice on Trump tariffs
Business 1 day ago

Over 300 Irish firms exporting to US take government advice on Trump tariffs

By: Fiona Audley

Minister announces major expansion to bolster Ireland’s position in global aviation industry
Business 1 day ago

Minister announces major expansion to bolster Ireland’s position in global aviation industry

By: Fiona Audley

€500k in funding for small live music venues across Ireland
Business 1 week ago

€500k in funding for small live music venues across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Gilhooly steers new course at Wigmore Hall
Culture 14 hours ago

Gilhooly steers new course at Wigmore Hall

By: Grainne Conroy

Career corner — could the civil service be the place for you? Maybe. . . it was good enough for Michael Collins
News 15 hours ago

Career corner — could the civil service be the place for you? Maybe. . . it was good enough for Michael Collins

By: Mal Rogers

Irish hermit turned French icon: St. Fiacre figure smashes English auction estimates
News 15 hours ago

Irish hermit turned French icon: St. Fiacre figure smashes English auction estimates

By: Mal Rogers

HSE apologise following man's death in Limerick
News 18 hours ago

HSE apologise following man's death in Limerick

By: James Conor Patterson

Walsh: US tariffs unlikely to stall air travel recovery
News 18 hours ago

Walsh: US tariffs unlikely to stall air travel recovery

By: Mal Rogers

Carney steadfast in the storm: Irish-rooted PM steers Canada through tariff turmoil
News 20 hours ago

Carney steadfast in the storm: Irish-rooted PM steers Canada through tariff turmoil

By: Mal Rogers