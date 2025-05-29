Facilities solutions provider ABM wins €10m cleaning contract for Galway hospitals

A LEADING facilities solutions provider has won a lucrative contract to provide cleaning services across a number of hospitals in Galway.

US-headquartered ABM has been awarded a new healthcare contract worth €10m with Ireland’s Heath Service Executive (HSE).

Under the contract, up to 350 staff who worked for the previous contract holder are transitioning to ABM to provide cleaning services across eight Galway hospitals - which include critical environments such as operating theatres and intensive care units.

The contract will see ABM work across all facilities at University Hospital Galway, Merlin Park University Hospital (MPUH), the Adult Acute Mental Health Unit (AAMHU) and five HSE administration buildings in Galway City.

It also includes work on the newly opened outpatients department and cystic fibrosis unit at MPUH.

“With the delivery of this contract, ABM is supporting the Department of Health’s Waiting List Initiative to deliver reductions in waiting lists by having cleaning operatives available for out of hours clinics,” a HSE spokesperson explained.

“We have found ABM to have an extremely professional approach to providing cleaning services at the two public acute hospitals in Galway city,” Geoff Ginnetty, Services Manager at Galway University Hospitals, said of their latest contract win.

“ABM has so far demonstrated a responsiveness to the requirements of our hospitals, in a busy and challenging healthcare environment.

“We look forward to building on this promising start, to develop a strong working relationship between Galway University Hospitals and ABM.”

David Ferguson, Operations Director, All Ireland at ABM, said “building on the success we have in the Irish healthcare sector by providing more facilities management services is part of our growth strategy”.

He added that this was a “key differentiator in our successful bid” for the lucrative contract.

“We are looking forward to working together with our new team of over 350 people to deliver exceptional services and ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and safety throughout this critical setting,” he added.

Under the contract, ABM will invest €1m in new equipment, uniforms, training, and administration systems for their increased workforce.