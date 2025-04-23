Medical device company announces opening of new 'world-class' facility in Galway

A GALWAY company specialising in the development and contract manufacturing of medical devices has announced the opening of a new facility at Ballybrit Business Park.

Galway Biomedical will develop and manufacture medical device components for use in the vascular, dental, orthopaedic, urology and general surgery clinical fields.

The company intends to build a global reputation as a dependable and responsive partner for the development and commercialisation of cutting-edge implantable medical devices.

"Today's official opening of the new facility marks a significant milestone in achieving our vision," said Conan Campbell, CEO and Founder of Galway Biomedical.

"We now plan to accelerate our growth momentum by significantly expanding our team, capacity and capability.

"We look forward to serving new customers and welcoming new team members to our world-class facility."

'Centre of excellence'

In the year ahead, the company intends to continue its extensive fit-out of the Ballybrit facility.

The plans include the construction of an ISO Class 7/8 cleanroom to allow it to compete in terms of facility design and capability.

Galway Biomedical is also looking to add new technologies to support its manufacturing capabilities, enabling customers to pioneer advancements in medicine.

"We chose the name Galway Biomedical for this new venture because of the reputation Galway has in the medical device industry," said Mr Campbell.

"It is recognised as a centre of excellence along with other global regions such as the Bay Area in California, Minneapolis and Boston metropolitan areas.

"Our aim is to bolster that reputation by making the name of the city we proudly carry in our name even more synonymous with medical device excellence.

"We will do this by creating a first-class facility with a highly-skilled workforce from an exceptional pool of talent in Galway."

The company recently closed an oversubscribed Series A investment round.

Backers include the Western Development Commission state agency, Enterprise Ireland and private medical device veteran investors.

"We appreciate the trust put in us and intend to repay it by ensuring that our shareholders receive a significant return on their investment, but also by ensuring that Galway Biomedical strives relentlessly to enhance the reputation of Ireland as a world-class centre for medical device excellence in innovation and manufacturing," added Mr Campbell.