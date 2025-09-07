Technology firm pioneering Ireland's role in trillion-euro space economy to create 125 jobs in Galway

A TECHNOLOGY firm that specialises in satellite communication networks has opened a new facility in Galway as part of plans to create 125 jobs over the next two years.

Mbryonics designs and manufactures optical and photonics technology for space systems, including inter-satellite communications, optical feeder links and microwave photonics applications.

It says the new roles at its Photon-1 volume manufacturing facility in Dangan represent a major step forward in its mission to deliver the 'internet in space' and strengthen Ireland’s role in the trillion-euro global space economy.

'Cutting-edge space technology'

John Mackey, CEO of Mbryonics, was joined at the launch of the new facility by Enterprise Minster Peter Burke and Kevin Sherry, Executive Director of Enterprise Ireland.

Mr Mackey described Photon-1 as the culmination of Ireland's work with the European Space Agency (ESA) over the past five decades.

"We are proud to open Photon-1, the first of our volume production facilities, right here on the Wild Atlantic Space Coast in Galway," he said.

"As a Galwegian, it is especially meaningful to see our home city become a hub for cutting-edge space technology.

“We are deeply grateful to Minister Burke, Enterprise Ireland, and the Irish Delegation to ESA for joining us on this landmark day, and to our dedicated team, investors and customers whose commitment made this possible.

"Photon-1 is not just a commercial milestone for Mbryonics — it is a symbol of Ireland's 50-year journey with the ESA and our nation's growing role in the trillion-euro global space economy.

"Mbryonics is strategically positioned to supply the technologies, infrastructure, operations and talent that will power this new space era.

"For us, Photon-1 is just the beginning — the launch pad for what comes next as we look forward to continuing to grow and scale, with our photon-2 site already secured in Shannon for high volume manufacturing with a capacity for production of more than 5,000 units a year."

Sustained partnership

Founded in 2014, Mbryonics has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of satellite optical and photonic transport systems, working with clients in the public and private sectors.

The Photon-1 launch builds on more than a decade of collaboration between the firm, the ESA and Ireland's ESA Delegation.

The sustained partnership has been instrumental at every stage of the company's journey, from early research and technology funding development to scaling internationally.

The Photon-1 New Product Introduction facility marks the company's creation of the first volume manufacturing site for advanced satellite optical communications technologies in Galway.

It will offer design, manufacture and test capabilities under one roof, enabling the rapid and scalable deployment of advanced optical communication terminals for satellite constellations.

The site will manufacture Mbryonics' flagship optical communications terminal product StarCom, with initial capacity for 500 units a year.