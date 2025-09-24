Irish environmental services firm MKO to increase workforce to more than 300

IRISH environmental services agency MKO has announced plans to create 75 new jobs over the next three years, bringing its workforce to more than 300 people.

The firm, Ireland's largest planning and environmental consultancy, says the strategic expansion will further solidify its position as the leader in the sector.

The new roles will support MKO's vision to expand its reach and impact to help solve the defining environmental and societal challenges of our time.

"MKO is a people-based, people-centred business," said Managing Director, Brian Keville.

"To add a further 75 professionals to increase the capability and capacity of our already talented teams, will really help us do more for our clients and their projects at a time of unprecedented demand for our services."

New roles nationwide

Founded in 2008, MKO is a wholly Irish-owned company with offices in Dublin and Galway.

It is widely recognised for its track record of delivering complex planning and environmental projects across a broad range of sectors.

The expansion will further the company's ambition to help deliver projects that decarbonise the economy, solve the housing crisis and deliver critical national infrastructure.

The new roles will be based nationwide across the company's planning, environmental and ecology divisions.

The new job opportunities will include experienced professionals and recent graduates, with recruitment commencing immediately.

'Critical'

Speaking at the jobs announcement, Jack Chambers TD, Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Reform and Digitalisation, welcomed the expansion plans.

"Companies such as MKO are critical to delivering the planning consents and environmental assessments essential to deliver the infrastructure projects funded by the Government's updated National Development Plan," he said.

"Our plan to invest in our capital infrastructure and address our infrastructure deficit is dependent on having the companies and people to deliver it, so I very much welcome this jobs announcement and company expansion by MKO."

Meanwhile, Mark Christal, Head of Sustainability at Enterprise Ireland, commented: "Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting Irish companies such as MKO as they scale to serve markets at home and abroad.

"Supporting Irish companies with the ambition to scale is a key priority for Enterprise Ireland, and we will continue to work closely with MKO as an Enterprise Ireland client company to help them maximise their growth potential."