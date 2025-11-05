Northern Ireland introduces mandatory housing order after bird flu outbreak

NORTHERN IRELAND'S Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced a mandatory housing order for all bird and poultry keepers.

The order requires all poultry owners to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

The move aims to curb the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which has already resulted in large-scale culls in several counties.

DAERA confirmed that around 15,000 turkeys are to be culled in County Fermanagh, while the culling of 12,000 chickens is underway at a site in Pomeroy, County Tyrone.

Earlier in the year, around 20,000 chickens near Omagh and 16,000 birds near Pomeroy were also destroyed after similar outbreaks.

These latest detections mark the fifth and sixth confirmed cases of avian flu in Northern Ireland in 2025.

In addition to the housing order, DAERA will enforce a ban on bird gatherings, covering species such as pheasants, quail, ducks, geese and swans.

Temporary Control Zones (TCZs) have also been introduced to contain potential transmission.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said the measures were “precautionary but essential”, stressing that “Northern Ireland relies heavily on the agri-food sector as a source of employment, and it is vital that we do all we can to support industry efforts to keep HPAI out.”

The Minister welcomed the fact that the Republic of Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is implementing similar restrictions.

“The cooperation between both jurisdictions is key to preventing the further spread of the disease,” he added.

Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher described the housing order as “crucial to limit any potential spread”, urging all bird owners to maintain strict biosecurity and report any suspected cases immediately, according to the BBC.

Veterinary officials warned that the risk is heightened during the winter months as migratory birds return to the region.

While the outbreaks have had a devastating impact on the livelihood of farmers, authorities reassured the public that the risk to human health remains very low.

“Anyone who keeps birds now has a legal obligation to follow these housing requirements,” Dooher said.

“These measures are there to protect your flock and the wider industry.”