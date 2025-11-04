Ronan Dunne announced as new chairman at ufurnish.com

HOME furnishings platform ufurnish.com has announced the appointment of Ronan Dunne as its new chairman.

The former O2 and Verizon Consumer Group CEO is currently chair of Six Nations Rugby.

He takes over the ufurnish role from retiring chairman Pat McCann.

The British-based home furnishings platform was founded in 2019 by Sligo native Deirdre McGettrick and her husband Ray Wright.

“Having spent most of my career harnessing technology to deliver outstanding customer experiences at scale, I am delighted to join ufurnish.com at such a pivotal time for the business,” Dunne said this week.

“The cofounders, Deirdre and Ray, have built a fantastic technology platform that is truly innovating furniture search for consumers," he added.

“I am really looking forward to working with this great team and helping deliver the full potential of what ufurnish.com can achieve."

Mr McCann said he is “incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved at ufurnish.com over the past four years”.

“Our business has gone from strength to strength and it’s a perfect time for Ronan to take the reins and support the company’s next phase of growth,” he added.

Ufurnish.com co-founder and CEO, Deirdre Mc Gettrick, said the firm “will be forever grateful to Pat for all he has brought to our company”.

“His stewardship and guidance have helped us achieve so much since joining as our inaugural chairman,” she explained.

“Pat passes the baton to Ronan at an exciting time for our business, and we are thrilled to welcome Ronan as chairman.”

Dublin-born Dunne, who is one of the Ireland’s most successful international business leaders, is also a non-executive director at Marks and Spencer, and a non-executive chairman of KoreLabs Ltd.