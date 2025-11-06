Irish Government approves establishment of Office of Veterans Affairs

AN Office of Veterans Affairs will be established in Ireland the Government has confirmed.

A recommendation of the Commission on the Defence Forces and a commitment in the current Programme for Government, the department will play a “key role in coordinating matters relating to Defence Forces’ veterans” it was announced in a statement released this week.

“The creation of this dedicated new office is in recognition of our Veterans’ extraordinary contribution to the State, both at home and on Peacekeeping missions overseas,” Tánaiste Simon Harris confirmed.

“Through continued engagement with the established Veteran Associations and other Government Departments, this Office will work to ensure that ex-service personnel receive the support and benefits to which they are entitled,” he added.

“As Minister for Defence, I want to pay tribute to our Veterans, who have worn the uniform of Óglaigh na hÉireann with pride and distinction throughout their careers."

Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy welcomed the news this week.

“I warmly welcome the establishment of the Office of Veterans Affairs,” he said.

“This is a significant and positive development that recognises the enduring contribution of our veterans to the State and to Óglaigh na hÉireann.”

He added: “I look forward to working closely with the Office to ensure that those who have served continue to be honoured, supported and connected to the Defence Forces family.”

The Office of Veterans’ Affairs is set to be based within the Department of Defence and will “work across Government to assist with the needs of veterans”, the department confirmed.