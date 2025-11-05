Irishman killed in Australian mine blast as investigators probe explosive device

AN IRISHMAN has died following an underground explosion at a mine in the Australian state of New South Wales last week.

This has prompted an official investigation into the use of a specific type of explosive device.

Ambrose Patrick “Ambie” McMullen, aged 59, originally from Cootehill, County Cavan, was one of two people killed in the incident at the Endeavour Mine near Cobar, about 700 km northwest of Sydney.

A second victim, 24-year-old Holly Clarke, also died as a result of the blast.

Emergency services were called to the site around 3:45 am after reports of a serious workplace accident.

Two women were brought to the surface, one later died from her injuries, while the other was airlifted to hospital.

Mr McMullen, who moved to Australia in the mid-1980s, had lived there for decades with his wife and family.

Local councillor Carmel Brady, who attended school with him at St Aidan’s Comprehensive, said she was devastated by the news, the BBC reports.

“Ambie was a kind, friendly person who made a life for himself in Australia but never lost touch with home,” she said.

The New South Wales Resources Regulator confirmed that Mr McMullen and Ms Clarke had been working to clear a blockage in a mine cavity when a “ballistic disc explosive device” detonated prematurely.

The device, typically used remotely to fire high-velocity steel slugs into rock, appears to have triggered unintentionally while the workers were setting it up.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion, with the state’s workplace safety regulator considering whether to restrict or ban the use of such explosive devices.

“If the use of these charges is found to pose a serious risk to workers’ health or safety, their supply and use may be prohibited,” a spokesperson said.

Fatal incidents of this kind are rare in Australia, where the last recorded mining explosion death occurred in 2015.

Cobar Mayor Jarrod Marsden described the event as “absolutely tragic”, while Cootehill residents have expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a man remembered for his warmth and community spirit.

In a statement, Cootehill Chamber said, “Ambie was well known and fondly remembered in our community. His untimely passing has deeply saddened all who knew him.”

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the reports and stands ready to provide consular assistance to the McMullen family.

A report will be prepared for the coroner as investigations continue.