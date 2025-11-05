Dublin-based Sisk completes acquisition of Co. Antrim firm Farrans

SISK, the Dublin-based construction group, has completed its acquisition of Co. Antrim firm Farrans.

As announced in September, Sisk reached an agreement to acquire Farrans, a leading building and civil engineering contractor that boasts more than 600 employees.

Farrans, which has been sold by its owner, the building materials provider CRH, has a history of delivering world-class projects across Ireland and Britain in core sectors including aviation, water and renewable energy.

Sisk, meanwhile, is Ireland's largest construction and civil engineering company, operating across Ireland, Britain and Europe.

Announcing the planned purchase in September, Sisk CEO Paul Brown described the acquisition as 'an excellent opportunity for Sisk to broaden its sectoral reach across the UK and Ireland'.

The Farrans business will continue to trade under its own brand and all project operations will continue as normal.

"The coming together of these two successful contracting businesses will unlock new opportunities for delivering major infrastructure projects across the UK and Ireland," read a statement from Sisk following the completion of all legal and regulatory requirements for the acquisition.