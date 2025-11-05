Dublin-based Sisk completes acquisition of Co. Antrim firm Farrans
Business

Dublin-based Sisk completes acquisition of Co. Antrim firm Farrans

Sisk said the acquisition of Farrans would 'unlock new opportunities' (Image: Sisk / LinkedIn)

SISK, the Dublin-based construction group, has completed its acquisition of Co. Antrim firm Farrans.

As announced in September, Sisk reached an agreement to acquire Farrans, a leading building and civil engineering contractor that boasts more than 600 employees.

Farrans, which has been sold by its owner, the building materials provider CRH, has a history of delivering world-class projects across Ireland and Britain in core sectors including aviation, water and renewable energy.

Sisk, meanwhile, is Ireland's largest construction and civil engineering company, operating across Ireland, Britain and Europe.

Announcing the planned purchase in September, Sisk CEO Paul Brown described the acquisition as 'an excellent opportunity for Sisk to broaden its sectoral reach across the UK and Ireland'.

The Farrans business will continue to trade under its own brand and all project operations will continue as normal.

"The coming together of these two successful contracting businesses will unlock new opportunities for delivering major infrastructure projects across the UK and Ireland," read a statement from Sisk following the completion of all legal and regulatory requirements for the acquisition.

See More: Farrans, Sisk

Related
Business 2 weeks ago

Farrans manager named on prestigious list recognising influential women in construction

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 months ago

Sisk acquires leading Northern Irish construction firm Farrans

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Irish garden designer Peter Donegan wins prestigious international award

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Allianz’s Dublin HQ targeted in overnight attack claimed by pro-Palestinian group

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Liverpool pub shut down after violent lock-in brawl leaves woman unconscious

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Ronan Dunne announced as new chairman at ufurnish.com

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Crowds turn out for grand reopening of historic Birmingham pub

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Tesco Ireland and Aer Lingus partner on new loyalty scheme

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Minister will mark 90 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Spain

By: Fiona Audley