Second outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Ireland at commercial turkey farm

A SECOND outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Ireland.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak was reported at a commercial turkey farm in Co. Meath yesterday (November 5).

It follows an outbreak recorded at a turkey farm in Co. Carlow the previous day (November 4).

Confirming the latest outbreak, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said restriction zones had been established around the affected holding, comprising of a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone in line with national and EU legislation.

The outbreak followed the Minister’s announcement earlier yesterday of a mandatory housing order for all poultry and captive birds, which takes effect on November 10.

“This second outbreak underlines the ongoing presence of avian influenza in wild birds across the country,” Minister Heydon said.

“The introduction of the housing order will further strengthen our national protection measures to help mitigate the ongoing risk,” he added.

“I want to thank poultry keepers for their continued cooperation and strong commitment to maintaining the highest standards of biosecurity during this high-risk period.

“Working together and following strict biosecurity procedures is the strongest defence to reduce the risk and safeguard our poultry sector.”

Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has also issued a mandatory housing order for all bird and poultry keepers this week.

The order, which comes into effect today (November 6), requires all poultry owners to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

““Northern Ireland relies heavily on the agri-food industry as a source of employment. Poultry and egg production contributes significantly to the economy, valued at over £600 million, and it is vital that we do all we can to support industry efforts to keep HPAI out,” DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said as he confirmed the housing order.