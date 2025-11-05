MLA condemns those behind viable device discovered in Belfast this morning

SINN FÉIN MLA Órlaithi Flynn has condemned those behind a viable device that was discovered in Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

Residents had to be evacuated from their homes following the discovery of the suspicious object at a property in the Suffolk Road area.

Police have confirmed the device was viable and have appealed for information.

"This security alert caused serious disruption overnight with residents evacuated from their homes," said Ms Flynn.

"I condemn those responsible for this reckless behaviour.

"Sinn Féin has been in contact with police and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the force had responded to reports of a suspicious object.

"Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended and examined the object, which has been declared as a viable device," said Inspector McAnallen.

"It has been taken away for further forensic examination.

"A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area but have now been allowed to return to their homes.

"We thank them for their patience while this safety operation was carried out."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101, while information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.