MLA condemns those behind viable device discovered in Belfast this morning
News

MLA condemns those behind viable device discovered in Belfast this morning

SINN FÉIN MLA Órlaithi Flynn has condemned those behind a viable device that was discovered in Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

Residents had to be evacuated from their homes following the discovery of the suspicious object at a property in the Suffolk Road area.

Police have confirmed the device was viable and have appealed for information.

"This security alert caused serious disruption overnight with residents evacuated from their homes," said Ms Flynn.

"I condemn those responsible for this reckless behaviour.

"Sinn Féin has been in contact with police and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the force had responded to reports of a suspicious object.

"Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended and examined the object, which has been declared as a viable device," said Inspector McAnallen.

"It has been taken away for further forensic examination.

"A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area but have now been allowed to return to their homes.

"We thank them for their patience while this safety operation was carried out."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101, while information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

See More: Belfast

Related
News 3 days ago

Police treat Belfast burglary as racially-motivated hate incident

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 6 days ago

Viable device discovered during security alert in West Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

'Shameful': Tourists reportedly subjected to racist abuse and assaulted by four people in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Liverpool pub shut down after violent lock-in brawl leaves woman unconscious

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Crowds turn out for grand reopening of historic Birmingham pub

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Tesco Ireland and Aer Lingus partner on new loyalty scheme

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Minister will mark 90 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Spain

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Funeral details confirmed following death of Irish human rights campaigner Sr Stan Kennedy

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Cross-party MPs urge government to honour stillborn babies buried in unmarked graves

By: Fiona Audley