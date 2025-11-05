Cannabis smuggler who hid drugs in work bench foiled by sniffer dog
News

Cannabis smuggler who hid drugs in work bench foiled by sniffer dog

The drugs were found hidden in a makeshift work bench (Image: NCA)

A MAN whose bid to smuggle cannabis into Northern Ireland was foiled by a sniffer dog has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

William Stewart, 46, living in Crumlin, hid the drugs in a workbench in his van that he used to travel by ferry from Aldershot to Belfast in October 2024.

On his arrival in Belfast, Stewart was stopped by Border Force officers and a search of his van was conducted using a sniffer dog.

The rear of his van was opened and a stack of tyres were found in front of a makeshift workbench constructed inside.

When the bench was unscrewed, 16 vacuum-packed packages weighing 18kg were found containing cannabis worth £64,000.

Stewart, who denied being given anything to transport, appeared at Belfast Laganside Court in September and pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

At the same court today, he was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment.

"Stewart made every effort to avoid detection, concealing the drugs behind a stack of tyres and within a custom-made work bench," said David Cunningham, NCA Belfast Branch Commander.

"These drugs would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland and their profits would have been used for further criminality.

"Working with our partners in Border Force, the NCA is committed to pursuing those who are determined to smuggle illegal drugs into the UK."

See More: Belfast

Related
News 3 days ago

Police treat Belfast burglary as racially-motivated hate incident

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 6 days ago

Viable device discovered during security alert in West Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

'Shameful': Tourists reportedly subjected to racist abuse and assaulted by four people in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Business 1 day ago

Irish garden designer Peter Donegan wins prestigious international award

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Allianz’s Dublin HQ targeted in overnight attack claimed by pro-Palestinian group

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Liverpool pub shut down after violent lock-in brawl leaves woman unconscious

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Ronan Dunne announced as new chairman at ufurnish.com

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Crowds turn out for grand reopening of historic Birmingham pub

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Tesco Ireland and Aer Lingus partner on new loyalty scheme

By: Fiona Audley