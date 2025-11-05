Cannabis smuggler who hid drugs in work bench foiled by sniffer dog

A MAN whose bid to smuggle cannabis into Northern Ireland was foiled by a sniffer dog has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

William Stewart, 46, living in Crumlin, hid the drugs in a workbench in his van that he used to travel by ferry from Aldershot to Belfast in October 2024.

On his arrival in Belfast, Stewart was stopped by Border Force officers and a search of his van was conducted using a sniffer dog.

The rear of his van was opened and a stack of tyres were found in front of a makeshift workbench constructed inside.

When the bench was unscrewed, 16 vacuum-packed packages weighing 18kg were found containing cannabis worth £64,000.

Stewart, who denied being given anything to transport, appeared at Belfast Laganside Court in September and pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

At the same court today, he was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment.

"Stewart made every effort to avoid detection, concealing the drugs behind a stack of tyres and within a custom-made work bench," said David Cunningham, NCA Belfast Branch Commander.

"These drugs would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland and their profits would have been used for further criminality.

"Working with our partners in Border Force, the NCA is committed to pursuing those who are determined to smuggle illegal drugs into the UK."