Financial services firm Payrails to create 50 jobs at new Dublin office

FINANCIAL services firm Payrails is to create 50 jobs in Dublin with the opening of a new office in the Irish capital as part of its European expansion strategy.

The German firm offers payment processing software to allow high-growth businesses to accept payments globally on a unified platform, eliminating the need for complex in-house infrastructure.

It is hoped the Dublin office will serve as a hub to deepen relationships with enterprise merchants operating in Ireland and throughout Europe.

"Establishing a Dublin presence is a deliberate step in our European expansion," said Orkhan Abdullayev, CEO & Co-Founder of Payrails.

"Ireland offers both a sophisticated fintech ecosystem and access to world-class talent, making it an ideal hub for deepening relationships with enterprises in the region.

"Our strategy has always been to bring technology closer to clients so that we can be more responsive, more collaborative and more effective.

"With this local base, we aim to deliver even stronger support, speed, and innovation to merchants operating across Europe."

'Flexibility. control and performance'

Payrails is heralded as a next-generation modular payment operating system, designed to simplify and scale payment operations across more than 200 countries.

Overthe next three years, the firm will hire 50 new staff for its Dublin office in both commercial and technical roles.

The new office will enhance local support and accelerate innovation in its product portfolio, while helping businesses to simplify and scale their payment operations.

By locating in Dublin, Payrails will also lean into Ireland's strategic position in Europe's payments and fintech ecosystem, benefiting from local infrastructure, regulatory alignment and connectivity with major global operations.

"Enterprise companies in Ireland, and more broadly across Europe, are increasingly demanding flexibility, control and performance from their payments stack," said Edward Moore, CRO at Payrails.

"That's exactly what Payrails offers: a modular, PSP-agnostic operating system that gives them the ability to optimise across networks, acquirers and markets.

"Opening a Dublin office is a signal of our commitment to those customers — our goal is not simply to sell a product but to build long-term partnerships grounded in trust, reliability and shared success."