Horse racing magnate John Magnier gifts Tipperary GAA 14-acre site for 'state-of-the-art' training centre
Businessman and horse racing magnate John Magnier has gifted Tipperary GAA a 14-acre site (Images: Tipperary GAA; RollingNews.ie)

BUSINESSMAN and horse racing magnate John Magnier has gifted Tipperary GAA a 14-acre site that will be used to develop a 'state-of-the-art' training centre.

The land is based next to Tipperary's current training base, which last year was sponsored by Magnier's illustrious Coolmore Stud and renamed Coolmore Morris Park.

"This extraordinarily generous contribution will enable the expansion of Coolmore Morris Park and the creation of a new, state-of-the-art Tipperary GAA Centre of Excellence," said Murtagh Brennan, CEO of Tipperary GAA.

The development will also include additional sand-based pitches and leading-edge training facilities, helping to provide a world-class environment for players.

The announcement caps a memorable year for Tipperary, who won their first All-Ireland SHC in six years this summer with victory over Cork at Croke Park.

However, in a statement, Brennan said the new facility would cater for players at all levels in the county.

"This investment represents a watershed moment for Gaelic games in Tipperary and underscores our long-term commitment to nurturing athletic excellence and supporting the next generation of hurlers and footballers," he said.

"Crucially, this expansion will serve not only our elite teams but the thousands of young boys and girls who represent the future of Tipperary GAA.

"It will provide a safe, modern and inclusive environment for youth development, physical wellbeing and personal growth.

"The wider Tipperary community will also benefit, with this facility acting as a hub for participation, pride and connection across our county.

"Tipperary GAA extends its sincere gratitude to Mr Magnier for his outstanding generosity and vision.

"We also acknowledge the invaluable support of TD Michael Lowry and Professor Peter Murchan in helping bring this project to fruition.

"This development is not just an enhancement of facilities — it is an investment in the future of our county, our players and our sporting community.

"It will ensure that Tipperary GAA continues to flourish and that our athletes have every opportunity to reach their full potential."

