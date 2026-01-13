Ireland reports record year for food, drink and horticulture exports

IRELAND has reported a record year for exports in 2025 – with food, drink and horticulture trading all on the increase despite a “challenging” environment.

A report by Ireland’s food board, Bord Bia, released this month shows the value of Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture exports increased by 12 per cent in 2025 to reach a record €19bn.

“This milestone performance was delivered amid one of the most volatile trading environments in recent years, shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, extreme weather events, persistent inflation, and shifting consumer behaviour,” the agency said.

“Despite these pressures, Irish exporters demonstrated strong resilience, with growth largely underpinned by higher prices across key categories, most notably beef and dairy,” they added.

In their Export Performance and Prospects Report 2025/26, Bord Bia revealed that meat and livestock exports increased by 18 per cent last year, to just over €5bn – a rise they say was “driven by significant price increases in beef and live exports”.

Dairy exports rose by 14 per cent, to €7.3bn, in the same timeframe, supported by “improved dairy prices in the first half of the year, and a strong grass-growing season throughout which boosted milk production”.

Export volumes (excluding milk and cream) also increased by 12%, with butter and cheese accounting for the majority of value growth, the report explains.

Ireland’s Prepared Consumer Foods (PCF) exports grew by 9 per cent to €3.6bn, “aided by strong performance in chocolate confectionery, juices, carbonated beverages and meal solutions”, which included a 10 per cent increase in exports to the UK.

Drinks exports recorded an increase of two per cent to €2bn, seafood exports rose by 9 per cent to €635m, and horticulture and cereals exports increased to €330m.

“2025 can be described as one of the most volatile years our sector has experienced in recent memory,” Bord Bia’s Chief Executive Jim O’Toole said as he launched the report.

“Yet, against this backdrop, the Irish food, drink and horticulture industry reached a record €19bn in exports, demonstrating its ability to continue building value even in turbulent conditions.”

He added: “By investing in strategic insight, sustainability and trusted customer relationships, the sector is moving beyond volume-led growth and positioning itself to deliver greater value in global markets.

“This progress has been achieved despite ongoing volatility across trade, consumer sentiment and climate conditions, which shows little sign of easing.”

Ireland’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said he was “pleased” to see the results.

“Given all the challenges facing the industry, this is a significant achievement,” he added.

“I am confident that with support from both my Department and the marketing and promotion support provided by Bord Bia, our farmers, fishers, food companies, and food and drink producers will continue to face into and work through these ongoing challenges in 2026.”