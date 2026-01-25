Co. Cavan to get its first Penneys as company confirms plans for new store

IRISH retailer Penneys has confirmed it is to open a new store in Co. Cavan.

The new store, which will be the first in the county, will be located on Main Street in Cavan town.

It will bring to 39 the number of stores the company operates in Ireland.

"We are thrilled to finally confirm that Penneys is coming to Cavan," said Fintan Costello, Head of Penneys in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The new store will occupy the existing Tesco site, which is set move to a new location at Townparks.

As such, works have yet to start on the site but the company hopes to open the new outlet in spring 2028.

Penneys says the project represents significant investment in the region and will boost to the local economy by creating new jobs.

The new store is part of a commitment by the company to invest more than €250m in Ireland over a 10-year period, which also includes the development, relocation and refurbishment of existing stores.

"We know local customers have been asking us for a store here for many years, so it's incredibly exciting to finally make it happen," said Costello.

"It's going to take some time but bear with us, we're really looking forward to bringing our amazing range of great value clothing and accessories to our Cavan customers and supporting the local economy.

"We'll be sharing more details in the months ahead and we can't wait to open our doors to the people of Cavan."