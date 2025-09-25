New Irish whiskey made to be ‘shared not saved’ launches in Ireland

A NEWLY launched Irish whiskey which is made to be “shared not saved’ is now available to buy in Ireland.

Following a successful debut in Australia, Black Emerald Irish Whiskey was released in its homeland this week.

Founded by publican Ernest Cantillon, international rugby player Simon Zebo and whiskey industry veteran Finian Sedgwick, the brand stands for “a modern, confident, and global Ireland” and is built on the idea that “no one drinks alone”.

“There’s no such thing as a Black Emerald, and there’s no whiskey quite like it either,” the founders state.

“Irish whiskey can feel a little predictable right now, we want to bring some craic back into the category,” co-founder Sedgwick said at their launch in Cork’s Sober Lane yesterday.

“Black Emerald is whiskey made to be shared, not saved,” he added, “pull up a chair with your friends, pour a dram, and tell a story.”

The brand makes its Irish debut with two distinctive releases, Black Emerald 7-Year-Old Rum Finish and Black Emerald 15-Year-Old Cognac Finish.

“For us, Single Grain is the unsung hero of Irish whiskey: approachable, versatile, and full of character,” Sedgwick said.

“It shines with a cask finish, and it speaks equally to new drinkers and seasoned whiskey lovers.”

Co-founder Simon Zebo explained his interest in whiskey stemmed from his father’s “extensive” whiskey collection.

“For him it was never about the bottles themselves - it was about the people gathered around them,” he explained.

“Whiskey has always been about connection, about bringing new friends and old friends together,” he added.

“Black Emerald is our way of carrying that tradition forward, while also representing the Ireland of today: modern, confident, and looking to the future.”

For fellow co-founder Cantillon the draw to the whiskey industry has “always been about hospitality” and “creating spaces where people feel welcome”.

“That’s what Irish pubs and Irish drinks brands have always stood for,” he said.

“With Black Emerald, we wanted to bottle that same spirit and share it with the world. “It’s a celebration of modern Ireland, rooted in our traditions but alive to what’s next, bringing people together over a whiskey that feels both familiar and new.”

The brand has sourced its whiskey from the Great Northern Distillery, while working closely with John Teeling, Brian Mongan and their team to select the finest Single Grain and the best barrels for its rum and cognac finishes.

Black Emerald is being distributed in Ireland by Lighthouse Drinks, and is available for retail in bars, restaurants, and bottle shops.

It can also be purchased online via IrishMalts.