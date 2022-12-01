Pfizer to invest €1.2bn and create over 400 jobs in new Dublin plant
Business

Pfizer to invest €1.2bn and create over 400 jobs in new Dublin plant

BETWEEN 400 and 500 jobs will be created following the announcement by Pfizer of a €1.2 billion investment at its Grange Castle site in Dublin.

It will bring the total number of Pfizer employees in Ireland to approximately 5,500.

The announcement follows a €40 million investment in the site last year when it was brought onto the global Pfizer Covid-19 manufacturing network.

The investment, which is Pfizer’s biggest expansion investment to date in Ireland, will see a new facility built on the site and will double the capacity for biological drug substance manufacturing at the facility.

"We are very pleased about today's announcement, as it significantly strengthens our operations in Ireland, where we have three high-performing and strategic manufacturing sites," said Mike McDermott, Chief Global Supply Officer and Executive Vice President at Pfizer.

"Grange Castle has played a critical role in our global Covid-19 vaccine network, and this investment for non-Covid licensed and pipeline products, will help to further expand the site’s broad and robust capabilities."

The investment and the roles being created will significantly expand manufacturing and laboratory capacity and add new technologies.

The project is currently in preliminary design phase with construction expected to commence onsite in 2024 and the new facility due for completion in 2027.

See More: Dublin, Pfizer

Related

LITTLE PYG: New head chef for Ireland’s tallest restaurant
Business 2 weeks ago

LITTLE PYG: New head chef for Ireland’s tallest restaurant

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland's oldest department store kicks off the festivities early by revealing striking Christmas windows
Life & Style 1 year ago

Ireland's oldest department store kicks off the festivities early by revealing striking Christmas windows

By: Fiona Audley

AstraZeneca to open €300 million manufacturing plant in Dublin, creating 100 jobs
News 1 year ago

AstraZeneca to open €300 million manufacturing plant in Dublin, creating 100 jobs

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Situationships, sober dates and social issues among Tinder's 2022 dating trends
Life & Style 1 day ago

Situationships, sober dates and social issues among Tinder's 2022 dating trends

By: Connell McHugh

BBC to cut Northern Ireland jobs and end Radio Foyle's Breakfast programme
News 1 day ago

BBC to cut Northern Ireland jobs and end Radio Foyle's Breakfast programme

By: Connell McHugh

Organ donation to become opt-out system in Ireland under proposed legislation
News 1 day ago

Organ donation to become opt-out system in Ireland under proposed legislation

By: Connell McHugh

Live animal crib in Dublin to go ahead at new location to save 27-year-old tradition
News 2 days ago

Live animal crib in Dublin to go ahead at new location to save 27-year-old tradition

By: Connell McHugh

Brian Cox receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Rose D'Or
Entertainment 2 days ago

Brian Cox receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Rose D'Or

By: Connell McHugh