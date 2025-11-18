PSNI launch investigation into abuse allegations at Presbyterian Church

AN INVESTIGATION is underway into allegations of abuse within the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI).

The PSNI has confirmed the probe into safeguarding concerns raised within the church, which were revealed last week by the church's moderator, Dr Trevor Gribben.

Dr Gribben resigned after an internal report found "serious and significant failings" in safeguarding within the church between 2009 and 2022.

“Over the weekend we have formalised a coordinated response working with statutory and support agencies to address the matters that have come to light as a result of the recent announcements by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland,” Assistant Chief Constable David Beck, of the PSNI’s Crime Department, said.

“Our immediate priority is the protection and safeguarding of anyone who may have been affected,” he added.

“In that regard I have established a dedicated PSNI investigation team under the supervision of an experienced senior investigating officer from our Public Protection Branch to lead what I can confirm will be a criminal investigation.”

As Chf Cons Beck explained that the PSNI’s role will be to “investigate all criminal offences and to work closely with statutory partners under joint arrangements, to ensure victims can access the criminal justice process and perpetrators are held to account”.

“I would encourage anyone who is affected to speak with our dedicated investigative team who will be on hand to provide specialist advice and signposting to other key services,” he added.

“If I can speak directly to victims. We recognise this may be difficult and you may not be ready. That is ok. When you are ready, we are here to listen to and support you.

“You don’t have to come to a Police Station, we can come to you, on your terms. You will be treated with sensitivity, respect and professionalism.”

The PCI has confirmed it will be “cooperating fully” with the PSNI investigation.

“Having been informed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland that they have launched a criminal investigation we welcome this believing it will provide a thorough, trusted and transparent outcome,” a PCI spokesperson said.

“We will co-operate fully with the investigation.”

They added; “We will make available all relevant files, reports and information to assist police with their inquiries.

“As a consequence of the PSNI’s announcement of their investigation we will not be able to make any further comment related to the inquiry or aspects pertaining to it.”