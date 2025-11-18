‘Shameful tragedy’: Man convicted of murdering Irish pensioner John Mackey for ‘a few bits of shopping’

THE family of an Irish pensioner who died after being violently robbed in the street have paid tribute to him as the 'perfect uncle' as a man was convicted of his murder.

John Mackey was assaulted and robbed while out shopping in the Manor House area of Hackney, in east London in May of this year.

The 87-year-old, who hailed from Co. Kilkenny but had been living in Finsbury Park for more than 65 years, was targeted at around 6pm on May 6.

Peter Augustine, of Green Lanes, Hornsey, attacked Mr Mackey on Goodchild Road before stealing his shopping bag, which contained a newspaper, corn flakes, a cottage pie and his takeaway dinner of sausage and chips.

Mr Mackey died in hospital two days later, on May 8, as a result of his injuries.

Augustine, 58, was arrested two days after the assault, after police officers found CCTV showing him watching John leaving a local shop then buying dinner at a kebab shop before the assault took place.

The CCTV further showed Augustine travelling to a nearby hotel where he was arrested. While in custody, Augustine showed no remorse for his actions, the Met Police force confirmed, by “making a series of threats, acting violently and throwing a hot coffee at an officer”.

Augustine was charged with murder on May 9,

He was found guilty of Mr Mackey’s murder on November 14, following a two-week trial at the Old Bailey, and will be sentenced at the court on November 28.

“I hope that Augustine’s conviction is a small reprieve for the family of John,” the Met Police’s Acting Detective Chief Inspector John Marriott, who led the investigation, said.

“It is a shameful tragedy that John was killed by Augustine, for a mere few bits of shopping. He deserved better.”

He added: “Augustine’s conviction is a testament to the officers who worked incredibly hard to build the evidence against him, which proved his part in John’s death.”

Following the conviction, John’s family paid tribute to him.

“On behalf of our aunts Betty and Ellen and uncles Tommy and Liam, and the extended Mackey family, we would like to thank our legal team lead by Jane Bickerstaff KC, who showed such bravery and strength when faced with such vitriol during her questioning of the defendant,” they said.

“The Met Murder Investigation Team lead by Detective Sergeant Glenn Peach, with special mention to DC Gemma Bristow for her forensic work on the CCTV and our Family Liaison Officer DC Tufail Miah, for their immediate response and quick identification and arrest of the suspect,” they added.

“Judge Sarah Whitehouse for her wisdom and direction and the jury for their correct decision during a very challenging trial.

“The level of professionalism, kindness, empathy and support given to us as a family from our first contact - first police officer on the scene PC Hoyte to today’s conclusion has been above and beyond,” they explained.

“Throughout this harrowing experience of the investigation and trial we have felt included and listened to and most importantly from day one a real commitment to getting justice for Uncle John.

“He was the perfect uncle - funny, charming, mysterious and very definitely mischievous - never seen without his trilby hat and always immaculately dressed.

“He was an ally and friend to his 22 nieces and nephews- taking us to see his beloved Arsenal and introducing some of us to pubs around Manor House.

“He would never fail to slip a fiver to you whispering don’t tell your mum and dad.

“He was never happier than when he was with his 10 brothers and sisters - telling stories with lots of laughter always.

“Always a proud Irishman, he lived happily around Finsbury Park for over 65 years- a loved and popular member of his community

“He will always be remembered with love and a smile.”

Born in Callan, Co. Kilkenny, Mr Mackey moved to London in the 1950s.

He was laid to rest in his hometown earlier this year, where his funeral Mass took place at the Church of the Assumption in Callan on June 26, followed by burial in Kilbride Cemetery.