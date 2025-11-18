Taoiseach ‘delighted’ to officially open new arrivals hall at Kerry Airport
TAOISEACH Micheál Martin was on hand to officially open Kerry Airport’s new arrivals hall this week.

The new facility has been in use since March of this year, but the formal opening ceremony took place yesterday.

“Delighted to officially open the new arrivals Hall in Kerry Airport,” the Taoiseach said after cutting the ribbon at the new site.

“Kerry Airport acts as an economic driver for the region and has a major impact on the social and economic infrastructure of the surrounding area,” he added.

Improvements at the airport include enhanced immigration and customs areas, a larger baggage belt and a modernised public foyer.

The work was part of a larger €5m redevelopment of the airport, which began in September 2024 and was completed in July 2025.

